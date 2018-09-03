Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Another clutch hit
Kemp hit a walkoff two-RBI double Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Kemp got only one at-bat Sunday but made it count by smacking a double off the centerfield wall to give the Dodgers the win. He hasn't been in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher since August 18 -- a span of six games -- which greatly limits his fantasy appeal. However, he has now delivered two game-winning hits in as many days, opening the possibility that he still earns more playing time before the season comes to a close.
