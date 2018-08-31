Kemp started in left field and batted cleanup Thursday, going 2-for-4 in a loss to Arizona.

Kemp was batting .190 (11-for-58) with just one homer through the first 19 games of August, causing him to fall into platoon/fourth-outfielder role. The 33-year-old has gone 4-for-12 while starting three of the Dodgers' last four contests, but all three have come against left-handed starters. Kemp is still batting in the heart of the order when he starts, but being on the short-side of a platoon certainly puts a big dent in his fantasy value down the stretch.

