Kemp (quadriceps) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

Kemp has been dealing with quad tightness since exiting Friday's game against the Giants. He was able to log one at-bat in each game of Saturday's doubleheader, and he feels good enough to play the field Sunday. Barring any setbacks during Sunday's matchup, he appears to have returned to health.

