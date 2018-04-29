Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Back in starting lineup
Kemp (quadriceps) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.
Kemp has been dealing with quad tightness since exiting Friday's game against the Giants. He was able to log one at-bat in each game of Saturday's doubleheader, and he feels good enough to play the field Sunday. Barring any setbacks during Sunday's matchup, he appears to have returned to health.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...