Kemp is not in the lineup Wednesday against the A's, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Kemp will head to the bench after going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk during Tuesday's series-opener. The Dodgers have not indicated that the outfielder's absence is related to the ankle injury that kept him on the bench Sunday. In Kemp's absence, Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig will start from left to right across the outfield.