Kemp went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Kemp decided to appeal the one-game suspension issued by the league following a benches-clearing brawl Wednesday, and that decision paid immediate dividends after the slugger went deep in Friday's victory over a division foe. The 33-year-old has been an integral part of the Dodgers' success this season, providing 11 homers and 42 RBI while batting in the heart of the order.

