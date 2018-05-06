Kemp went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Padres.

Kemp put the Dodgers on the board with his solo shot in the second inning, and he added another RBI with a single in the third. The veteran outfielder has now collected a hit in four straight games, raising his batting average from .300 to .330 in that stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories