Kemp went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Marlins.

Kemp fell into a 2-for-23 slump over his last seven contests, but he responded with a three-hit performance following Wednesday's day off. The veteran batted fourth Thursday, and 26 of his 33 starts have been situated between third and fifth in the order. The 33-year-old's .318/.355/.504 slash line has been one of the few bright spots for the Dodgers' offense this season, and he should continue to be a fixture in the heart of the order moving forward.