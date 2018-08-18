Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Cranks homer against Mariners
Kemp went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in the Dodgers' 11-1 win over Seattle on Friday.
Kemp pitched in on a monster day for the Dodgers lineup, tagging Seattle's Christian Bergman with a seventh-inning two-run blast for his 18th long ball of the season. The veteran had been slumping coming off his All-Star first half of the season, but it looks like he could be ready to heat up again, as he now has two straight multi-hit games. Despite the recent struggles, Kemp is still posting resurgent numbers at age 33, with a .285/.337/.481 slash line over 376 at-bats.
