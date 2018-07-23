Kemp went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 11-2 victory over the Brewers.

Fresh off his All-Star Game nomination, Kemp continued his renaissance season with his 16th and 17th homers of the season. The 33-year-old cranked both long balls off the left-handed Brent Suter, but he has been an equal-opportunity hitter this season, batting .315 with eight homers against righties to complement his usual ownership of southpaws (.318 with nine homers).