Kemp is not in the lineup against Miami on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kemp will take a seat for the first time since April 30 as Cody Bellinger gets a start in the outfield. Over that span, Kemp is hitting .288 with a .731 OPS and four RBI. Expect to see him back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories