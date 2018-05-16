Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Day off Wednesday
Kemp is not in the lineup against Miami on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Kemp will take a seat for the first time since April 30 as Cody Bellinger gets a start in the outfield. Over that span, Kemp is hitting .288 with a .731 OPS and four RBI. Expect to see him back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale.
