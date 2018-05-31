Kemp homered and drove in four in a 2-for-4 game in Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.

Kemp extended his hitting streak to six games with the effort, a streak that now includes four extra-base hits, two home runs and eight RBI. Since getting an off-day May 18 against Washington, Kemp is 17-for-39 (.436) with seven extra-base hits and a 1.147 OPS. If Kemp can maintain this form, he'll post his first OPS above .900 since all the way back in 2012.