Kemp went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Padres.

Kemp cranked his 21st home run of the season in the second inning and later delivered a two-RBI single in the fourth. He entered Sunday's action with only three extra-base hits across 40 September at-bats, but still managed 10 RBI thanks to the Dodgers' strong lineup.