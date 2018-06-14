Kemp was ejected from Wednesday's win over the Rangers following an altercation relating to a play at the plate.

Kemp bowled over Robinson Chirinos at home plate on a close play in the third inning, and a benches-clearing brawl ensued. Both players were ejected after making contact with each other during the brouhaha. Kemp went 1-for-2 prior to his departure, and it doesn't sound like he will be issued any sort of punishment from the league moving forward. The 33-year-old is slashing an impressive .335/.367/.555 in 65 games this season.