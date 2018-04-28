Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Exits with quad tightness
Kemp exited Friday's game against the Giants with left quad tightness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Kemp sustained the injury as he scored from first base on a double from Yasmani Grandal in the top of the fourth inning, with Joc Pederson replacing him in the bottom of the inning. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, and Kemp should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...