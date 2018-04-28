Kemp exited Friday's game against the Giants with left quad tightness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kemp sustained the injury as he scored from first base on a double from Yasmani Grandal in the top of the fourth inning, with Joc Pederson replacing him in the bottom of the inning. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, and Kemp should be considered day-to-day.