Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Expected back in second game Saturday
Kemp (quad) is expected to return for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Kemp was not in the starting lineup for the first game after leaving Friday's game with quad tightness. The Dodgers expect him to be ready to go by the second game, though. The 33-year-old is having a bounceback season at the plate in his return to Los Angeles, hitting .308/.352/.554 with four homers in 22 games.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...