Kemp (quad) is expected to return for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kemp was not in the starting lineup for the first game after leaving Friday's game with quad tightness. The Dodgers expect him to be ready to go by the second game, though. The 33-year-old is having a bounceback season at the plate in his return to Los Angeles, hitting .308/.352/.554 with four homers in 22 games.