Kemp is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Kemp has started 10 of the Dodgers' first 12 games. He's off to a hot start at the plate, hitting .333/.385/.500 through his first 39 plate appearances. Once his .458 BABIP regresses to a more normal level, though, his numbers will likely look considerably less exciting. Joc Pederson will play left field in his place Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories