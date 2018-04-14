Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Gets breather Saturday
Kemp is not in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Kemp has started 10 of the Dodgers' first 12 games. He's off to a hot start at the plate, hitting .333/.385/.500 through his first 39 plate appearances. Once his .458 BABIP regresses to a more normal level, though, his numbers will likely look considerably less exciting. Joc Pederson will play left field in his place Saturday.
