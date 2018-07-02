Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Gets on track with homer
Kemp went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and four RBI to help the Dodgers to a 6-4 victory over the Rockies on Sunday.
Kemp got his resurgent campaign back on track coming off a brief slump, with this three-hit performance that included his 14th long ball of the season. He looks very much like the Kemp of old through 255 at-bats, as his slash line is now up to .310/.348/.541.
More News
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Starting in RF on Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Serving one-game suspension Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Smacks pinch-hit grand slam•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Receives breather against Mets•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Gets Sunday off•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Hits solo shot against Giants•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...