Kemp went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and four RBI to help the Dodgers to a 6-4 victory over the Rockies on Sunday.

Kemp got his resurgent campaign back on track coming off a brief slump, with this three-hit performance that included his 14th long ball of the season. He looks very much like the Kemp of old through 255 at-bats, as his slash line is now up to .310/.348/.541.