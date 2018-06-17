Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Gets Sunday off
Kemp is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Per Hoornstra, manager Dave Roberts said that Kemp is just receiving a routine maintenance day and noted the outfielder isn't serving the one-game suspension he received following his ejection from Wednesday's victory over the Rangers. Kemp is still appealing the ban and should hear a decision on that front in the coming days. Joc Pederson will cover left field Sunday with Kemp on the bench.
