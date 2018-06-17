Kemp is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Per Hoornstra, manager Dave Roberts said that Kemp is just receiving a routine maintenance day and noted the outfielder isn't serving the one-game suspension he received following his ejection from Wednesday's victory over the Rangers. Kemp is still appealing the ban and should hear a decision on that front in the coming days. Joc Pederson will cover left field Sunday with Kemp on the bench.