Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Goes yard in win
Kemp went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Athletics.
The veteran outfielder got off to a slow start in the power department this season, but he tripled his extra-base hits in one fell swoop Tuesday. Kemp has started nine of the Dodgers' first 11 contests, and he should receive ample opportunities to drive in runs while batting fifth in the order.
