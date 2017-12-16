Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Headed back to LA in five player deal

Kemp was traded to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Adrian Gonzalez (back), Scott Kazmir (hip), Brandon McCarthy, Charlie Culberson and cash considerations, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kemp is set return to the team who drafted him after spending the previous two seasons with San Diego and Atlanta, respectively. The 33-year-old dealt with some hamstring issues in 2017, but still managed to hit .276 with 19 homers in 117 games. He spent his best years with the Dodgers, hitting .292/.349/.495 with 182 homers and 170 stolen bases over nine seasons. If he isn't traded or released before the start of the season, look for Kemp to settle into a corner outfield spot for Los Angeles, which would likely push Joc Pederson to the bench.