Kemp is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kemp hasn't started against a right-handed pitcher since Aug. 18 and will hit the bench for the sixth consecutive game the Dodgers have matched up with a righty. At this point, it appears safe to conclude that Kemp is a short-end platoon player, a role that probably makes him a drop candidate in most shallower settings in spite of his solid season batting line.