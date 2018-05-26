Kemp went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's win over the Padres.

Kemp's home run -- his sixth on the year -- came off Padres starter Clayton Richard in the first inning. Kemp has had multi-hit performances in four of his last five games, and has brought his slash line to .338/.370/.536 on the year. The 33-year-old has been the second best run-producer in the Dodger lineup (behind Yasmani Grandal's 28 RBI) and has the fourth highest batting average in the majors.

