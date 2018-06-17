Kemp went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Giants.

Kemp took Madison Bumgarner deep in the second inning for his 12th home run of the season and second in as many games. He entered Saturday's game slugging a very strong .681 in 69 at-bats against southpaws for the season. However, he has found success against pitchers of both handedness, ranking among the National League leaders in batting average, RBI and slugging percentage.

