Kemp went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Padres.

Kemp continued to swing a hot bat against his former team, hitting a home run and driving in three for the second consecutive game. He has played regularly to start the season and fared well, producing a .600 slugging percentage and .980 OPS. However, the sustainability of his performance is questionable as he is striking out at a 32 percent clip and is supported by a .444 BABIP.