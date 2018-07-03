Kemp went 5-for-5 with a double, a home run, four RBI and four runs scored in Monday's 17-1 drubbing of the Pirates.

Kemp fell a triple short of the cycle for the second consecutive game, going 8-for-10 with two homers and eight RBI over that span. The 33-year-old struggled over the final 11 games in June (3-for-35), but he has certainly righted the ship once the calendar flipped to July. Kemp has been one of the bigger surprises in baseball this season, carrying a .323/.359/.565 slash line with 15 homers and 55 RBI through 81 games.