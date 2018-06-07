Kemp went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Pirates.

The homer was his 10th of the season and fourth in the last seven games, as Kemp continues to tear the cover off the ball. He's now hitting .452 (28-for-62) over his last 19 contests, pushing his overall slash line to an astounding .353/.384/.599 -- giving the 33-year-old his highest OPS since 2011.