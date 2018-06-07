Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Huge performance in Wednesday's loss
Kemp went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Pirates.
The homer was his 10th of the season and fourth in the last seven games, as Kemp continues to tear the cover off the ball. He's now hitting .452 (28-for-62) over his last 19 contests, pushing his overall slash line to an astounding .353/.384/.599 -- giving the 33-year-old his highest OPS since 2011.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...