Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Leader for starting left field job
Kemp's recent deployment as the Dodgers' left fielder in their lineup of regulars hints that he will open the year as the club's starting left fielder.
Initially considered a salary dump when acquired from the Braves this offseason, Kemp has seen his name penciled in as the starting left fielder on days where manager Dave Roberts has rolled out a lineup of regulars. The 33-year-old went 0-for-3 while batting third against a southpaw Thursday, and he is slotted fifth amongst the regulars against a righty on Friday, according to MLB.com's Ken Gurnick. Kemp proved that he still has some gas left in the tank after slashing .276/.318/.463 in 115 games with the Braves last season, and he would certainly have fantasy value as a regular batting in the middle of a potent Dodger lineup to begin the year.
More News
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Set for more than a platoon role?•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Making strong bid for starting left field job•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Will compete for outfield at-bats•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Headed back to LA in five player deal•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: Makes pinch-hitting appearance•
-
Braves' Matt Kemp: May miss rest of season•
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...