Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Leader for starting left field job

Kemp's recent deployment as the Dodgers' left fielder in their lineup of regulars hints that he will open the year as the club's starting left fielder.

Initially considered a salary dump when acquired from the Braves this offseason, Kemp has seen his name penciled in as the starting left fielder on days where manager Dave Roberts has rolled out a lineup of regulars. The 33-year-old went 0-for-3 while batting third against a southpaw Thursday, and he is slotted fifth amongst the regulars against a righty on Friday, according to MLB.com's Ken Gurnick. Kemp proved that he still has some gas left in the tank after slashing .276/.318/.463 in 115 games with the Braves last season, and he would certainly have fantasy value as a regular batting in the middle of a potent Dodger lineup to begin the year.