Kemp went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Kemp got the Dodgers on the board early, lifting his 20th home run of the season in the second inning. Despite a productive year -- 20 home runs, 79 RBI, .285 average -- Kemp has slowly been losing playing time over the stretch of the season and was pinch-hit for by Joc Pederson in the seventh inning in this one. That situation likely won't change much over the final week and a half, so Kemp's at-bats may be limited.

More News
Our Latest Stories