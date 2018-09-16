Kemp went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance Saturday against the Cardinals.

Kemp was situated on the bench for the second consecutive game and eighth time over the Dodgers' last 14 games since rosters expanded Sept. 1. The 33-year-old has performed well when given an opportunity this month (.310/.333/.448) and still owns a strong .285/.336/.467 slash line on the year, but the club's crowded outfield has limited Kemp to the short-side of a platoon in left field with Joc Pederson, a situation that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon.

