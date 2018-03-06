Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Making strong bid for starting left field job

Kemp continued his hot start to spring training, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 win over the Indians.

Kemp is competing against a slew of younger, left-handed bats in the forms of Joc Pederson, Andrew Toles and Alex Verdugo for the Dodgers' starting left field job this spring. So far, the 33-year-old has led the pack with a .313 (5-for-16) batting average to go along with three homers and six RBI. There is still plenty of time before the dust settles, but Kemp has put himself in a strong position to win a valuable spot in this loaded lineup, which would obviously vault the veteran's fantasy value if he were to win the gig.

