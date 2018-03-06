Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Making strong bid for starting left field job
Kemp continued his hot start to spring training, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 win over the Indians.
Kemp is competing against a slew of younger, left-handed bats in the forms of Joc Pederson, Andrew Toles and Alex Verdugo for the Dodgers' starting left field job this spring. So far, the 33-year-old has led the pack with a .313 (5-for-16) batting average to go along with three homers and six RBI. There is still plenty of time before the dust settles, but Kemp has put himself in a strong position to win a valuable spot in this loaded lineup, which would obviously vault the veteran's fantasy value if he were to win the gig.
More News
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...