Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Not in lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader
Kemp (quad) is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants.
Kemp was expected to return to the lineup for the second game of Saturday's twin bill after sitting out Game 1, but he's apparently still being bothered by a quad issue that forced him out of Friday's game, so he'll remain sidelined for Game 2. Consider him day-to-day for now.
