Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Not in lineup Friday
Kemp is not in the lineup Friday in Washington.
Kemp grabbed three hits Thursday but won't get to build off that performance Friday. The veteran has impressed since his return to Los Angeles, hitting .318/.355/.504 with five homers in 41 games. Joc Pederson will get the start in left field in his place.
More News
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...