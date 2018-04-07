Kemp is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It's just the second time in the first eight games that Kemp hasn't started, so he appears to be basically a full-time starter, to the surprise of many. He'll have to get his bat going if he wants to remain in the lineup, as he has just four hits and only one extra-base hit through his first six games. Joc Pederson will play left field in Kemp's absence.