Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Out of lineup for Game 2
Kemp is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader in Washington, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Kemp went 0-for-4 in the Dodgers' 4-1 win in the matinee and will cede left field to Joc Pederson for Game 2. The veteran outfielder has continued to impress at the plate in his return to Los Angeles, with a .308/.345/.456 slash line and five home runs in 133 at-bats.
