Kemp is out of Monday's lineup against the Phillies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

He is hitting .441 with a home run and seven strikeouts in 34 at-bats over his last 10 games, starting the last seven for the Dodgers. Joc Pederson will start in left field and lead off against righty Vince Velasquez.

