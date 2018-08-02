Kemp is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kemp will take a seat for the series finale as Cody Bellinger get a start in the outfield and Max Muncy starts at first base against right-hander Jhoulys Chacin. After picking up a single during Wednesday's victory, Kemp snapped an 0-for-25 skid dating back to July 23.