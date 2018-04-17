Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Punishes former club
Kemp went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run in Monday's 10-3 victory over the Padres.
Kemp silenced the sea of boos from San Diego's crowd when he took Robbie Erlin deep in the fifth inning. The 33-year-old's speed and defensive abilities have deteriorated since his days with Padres, but he has experienced a bit of a renaissance in his second go with the Dodgers, slashing .333/.391/.548 with two homers through 46 plate appearances. Kemp has run away with the starting left field job in Los Angeles, and his placement in the middle of the lineup has made him a solid fantasy asset in the early going.
