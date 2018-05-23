Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Removal was not injury related
Kemp went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored before being lifted in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.
Kemp fouled a ball off his knee in his final at-bat, but manager Dave Roberts said that his late removal from the game was not related to that event, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports. This will come as a relief to the veteran's owners, as the outfielder has been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers at the plate this season (.331/.368/.517 in 46 games).
