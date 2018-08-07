Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Returns to lineup
Kemp (ankle) is starting at DH and hitting fifth Tuesday against the A's, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
As expected, Kemp is back in action after getting a pair of days -- including a team off day -- to recover from a minor left ankle contusion. The Dodgers will ease him back into action given the availability of the designated hitter spot in Oakland's American League ballpark.
