Kemp (ankle) is starting at DH and hitting fifth Tuesday against the A's, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

As expected, Kemp is back in action after getting a pair of days -- including a team off day -- to recover from a minor left ankle contusion. The Dodgers will ease him back into action given the availability of the designated hitter spot in Oakland's American League ballpark.

More News
Our Latest Stories