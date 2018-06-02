Kemp returned to the lineup Friday, going 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 11-8 win over Colorado.

Kemp was given a routine day off Thursday, and he responded with his eighth home run of the season (tied for team lead). In addition to being one of the Dodgers' top power producers, the veteran outfielder is also tied for second in the majors with a .341 batting average through 55 games.