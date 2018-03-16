Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Set for more than a platoon role?
Kemp could earn at-bats against both lefties and righties, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The right-handed Kemp could be a natural fit for the short side of a platoon in left field with the left-handed Joc Pederson, but the Dodgers may have bigger plans for Kemp. The veteran outfielder does still have a decent bat, having hit .276/.318/.463 with 19 home runs in 115 games last year, though it may not be enough to overcome his very poor defense. It's still not guaranteed that Kemp will even make the team, but reports out of Dodgers camp have been generally positive, and if he does make the team it now appears that he'd be in line for a solid number of at-bats.
