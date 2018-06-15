Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Set to appeal one-game ban
Kemp was suspended one game for his role in Wednesday's altercation against the Rangers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Kemp is appealing the suspension, which means he'll be available to play at least until his appeal is heard. Kemp ran over Robinson Chirinos at home plate Wednesday and that resulted in a benches-clearing brawl which saw both players ejected. Chirinos was also handed a one-game suspension and is not appealing.
