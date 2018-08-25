Kemp is not starting Saturday against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kemp's playing time is dwindling, as he's started just one of the Dodgers' last four games. He's hitting a miserable .138/.237/.188 over his last 26 games, which gives the team good reason to decrease his role. He could find himself on the short side of a platoon going forward. Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig will handle corner outfield duties Saturday.