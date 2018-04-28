Kemp (quad) is not in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kemp left Friday's game with quad tightness, suffering the injury while running the bases in the fourth inning. The severity of the issue is not yet known. The Dodgers play two games Saturday, so there's still a chance he returns for the second half of the twin bill.