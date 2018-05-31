Kemp is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Kemp with give way to Joc Pederson in the outfield after starting nine of the past 10 games, a stretch during which he hit an impressive .471/.459/.765 with two homers and 10 RBI. The veteran outfielder is now hitting .345/.372/.554 through 180 plate appearances on the year.

