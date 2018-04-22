Kemp is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Coming off Saturday's 0-for-3 outing, Kemp will head to the bench while Joc Pederson is sent to left field. Over the last seven games, Kemp has gone 5-for-17 (.294) and hit two home runs. However, he's also struck out seven times across 18 plate appearances in that time.

