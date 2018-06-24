Kemp hit a pinch-hit grand slam in Saturday's win over the Mets.

He made the most of his lone plate appearance, taking Robert Gsellman yard with the bases loaded to blow the game open for the Dodgers. The 33-year-old is now up to 13 homers on the year, and he ranks inside the top 10 in the National League in batting average, RBI and slugging percentage. Kemp is looking like he will end up being one of this year's biggest draft-day bargains.

More News
Our Latest Stories