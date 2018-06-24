Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Smacks pinch-hit grand slam
Kemp hit a pinch-hit grand slam in Saturday's win over the Mets.
He made the most of his lone plate appearance, taking Robert Gsellman yard with the bases loaded to blow the game open for the Dodgers. The 33-year-old is now up to 13 homers on the year, and he ranks inside the top 10 in the National League in batting average, RBI and slugging percentage. Kemp is looking like he will end up being one of this year's biggest draft-day bargains.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...