Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Starts Opening Day

Kemp started in left field as expected Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a walk in a 1-0 Opening Day loss to the Giants.

Kemp's usage in lineups against both righties and lefties down the stretch during spring training tipped manager Dave Roberts' hand regarding who his starting left fielder would be, so it wasn't a surprise to see the veteran's name penciled in the Dodgers' Opening Day lineup. Thursday's start did come against a southpaw, but the 33-year-old was not lifted from the game (a common practice with platooned players) in either of his final two at-bats, both of which coming against right-handed relievers. Kemp isn't the tremendous athlete he once was during his first turn with the Dodgers, but even with the lack of steals, the outfielder should be able to provide fantasy value as an everyday player in a potent lineup.