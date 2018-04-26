Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Strong early returns
Kemp went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Marlins.
The veteran slugger tallied his fourth homer and 12th RBI to go along with a .313 batting average while serving as the Dodgers' everyday left fielder. Kemp's .563 slugging percentage is the highest it has been since his greatest fantasy season back in 2011. The 33-year-old's .381 BABIP and 27.5 strikeout rate indicate that his batting average should come back down the levels we have seen over the past couple of years, but his power potential and prime lineup placement have made him a steal for owners who nabbed the former All-Star on the cheap this season.
