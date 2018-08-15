Kemp went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.

Kemp has been scuffling at the plate recently, going 3-for-54 over his last 18 contests. The 33-year-old is still slashing a healthy .280/.328/.473 after an incredible first half, but he could see his everyday playing time cut into by a myriad of outfield options the Dodgers have at their disposal if he doesn't turn things around quickly.

More News
Our Latest Stories